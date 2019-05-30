4:43 am, Officers were contacted by the Stone County Sheriff Department in reference to female that was supposed to be on her way to a residence in Kimberling City but had not arrived and could not be contacted. Stone County advised that the reporting party had given them two possible addresses in Chillicothe that she may be. Officers checked both residences and were unable to locate her. Stone County was advised of this and advised that she had just arrived in Kimberling City.

7:36 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of E. Polk Street. Officers reported that the involved parties had left prior to their arrival.

10:26 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an alarm at the Chillicothe Elementary School. It was determined that the alarm was an accidental activation.

2:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at a business in the 100 block of Vine St. The alarm was determined to have been accidental activation.

3:24 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 400 block of Mechanic St. The vehicle was gone prior to officer arrival.

4:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 400 block of Calhoun St. Officers contacted the vehicle’s owner and the vehicle was moved.

4:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a dog running at large in the 2600 block of N.

Washington Street.

4:38 p.m., Officers spoke to a resident on the phone in reference to a child custody issue.

5:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a 49cc mini bike being stolen from the front yard of a residence in the 800 block of Elm St. The incident remains under investigation.

6:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance in the 500 block of Williams Street. Officers arrested Michelle L. Scott for simple assault. Scott was processed at the police department and released on a municipal citation.

6:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a “rolling disturbance” between persons in two

separate vehicles in the 2800 block of N Washington Street. The reporting party then advised that she was one of the persons involved and no longer wished to speak to an officer. The vehicles were both gone upon officer arrival.

8:08 p.m., Officers were contacted by an out-of-state person advising that he had possibly been scammed by a Chillicothe resident over an internet purchase. The incident remains under investigation.

8:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of possible animal neglect/abuse in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers were unable to locate a neglected/abused dog.

Officers were very busy locating and marking locally flooded streets due to the heavy rainfall. Several low-lying street areas were flooded and impassible to motor vehicle traffic during the heavy rains. Officers reported only one stalled vehicle due to flooding. Motorists are urged not to drive into flooded areas as vehicles could be swept away by the rushing water and there could be damage to the roadway under the water.

On May 28, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 152 calls for service.