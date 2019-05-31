The Fourth Annual Kids Fishing Derby will be held, tomorrow, June 1, at the pond located on the west side of The Baptist Home in Chillicothe. The fishing derby will run from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“Every youngster 15 years of age and under will receive a free fishing lure when they register,” said Steve Shoot, NMSA president. “Only those youngsters participating in the fishing derby will receive the free lure, plus more prizes will be given away from the names of those who registered, at the end of the event.”

Shoot emphasized the Kids Fishing Derby is a non-competitive event and only children

will be allowed to fish.

“Adults are allowed to help the kids cast and, if needed, provide minimal assistance

when a fish is being brought to shore,” Shoot said.

MDC personnel have already been at the pond, adding a number of fish to the structure to hopefully increase the chances of success for each child taking part in the event, Shoot said. MDC personnel will also be on hand the day of the Fishing Derby, providing fishing poles, equipment and bait, plus valuable hands-on assistance to participants.

“The Sportsman’s Alliance will also be providing a free lunch at the end of the event for the kids and their families,” Shoot said.”We will have hot dogs, chips and cookies, plus

drinks will be provided by Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Chillicothe.”

Last year’s Fishing Derby had to be re-scheduled after a severe thunderstorm forced

the cancellation of the event on June 2. The participants in last year's event caught a lot

of bass, bluegill and a few channel catfish when it was held later in the month.

“Hopefully, Mother Nature will cooperate with us this year,” said Shoot. “We just want

to make this a fun day for families and their children and grandchildren.”

The Baptist Home is located just north of the Green Hills Golf Course on U. S Highway 65. The event is co- sponsored by the North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance (NMSA) and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).