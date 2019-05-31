Last week, Deputy Terry Wilson, with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, attended the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy for their week long in-depth Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC).

Sheriff Steve Cox said, “This training provides lifelong skills for everyday driving but also stresses the officers by providing extensive classroom and actual experience of driving high speeds on various roadways and conditions. This enhances abilities to operate patrol vehicles in all situations in order to minimize any accident and help protect the public, officer and suspect.”

Deputy Wilson reported this was an amazing training opportunity and included being at the academy and a short distance from last week’s tornado in Jefferson City.

“We are proud of the work Deputy Wilson does and are happy to have him on our team,” Cox added.