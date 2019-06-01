Are you ready to learn the basics of starting a new business? A lunch and learn from 11:30 a.m.- 1 p.m., on June 7 at the Livingston County Library will provide an overview of the critical first steps needed to start a business. Participants learn to assess their strengths and weaknesses in terms of business ownership, and the importance of planning, meeting legal and regulatory requirements and identifying sources of financing.

This program is presented by the Missouri Small Business Development Center at

UMKC and brought to you by the Livingston County Library, Main Street Chillicothe and

the Chillicothe Chamber of Commerce. Registration is now ongoing. This

program is free, with the option to purchase a boxed lunch for $6, payable at the door.

For more information on this program, please contact Monica at 660-646-0547.