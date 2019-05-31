Press release for May 30, 2019

12:38 a.m., Call of intoxicated subjects threatening a neighbor in the 200 block of Park Lane. Officers spoke with subjects that advised just a misunderstanding.

9:45 a.m., Report of suspicious vehicle parked on Missouri Avenue. The vehicle owner lived nearby.

10:11 a.m., Officers located a subject in the area of Jefferson and Webster Street and warned them about animal mistreatment for striking a dog.

1:35 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Frederick Street regarding a disturbance which led to the arrest of an individual for peace disturbance. The subject was transported to the police department where they were cited and released.

3:05 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Elm and Ann Street. The traffic stop led to the arrest of the driver for two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia as well as traffic citations. They were transported to the police department where they were processed before being cited and released.

5:06 p.m., Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of South Washington Street, looking in cars. Officer contacted the subject and it was his car that he was looking into.

5:47 p.m., Suspicious items found at a residence in the 800 block of Jefferson. The reporting party is getting rid of the items.

7:20 p.m., Open door on residence in the 900 block of Woodward Street. Believed to have been left open by tenant.

7:48 p.m., Report of kids wading in flood water at Third and Grandview. Officer located the kids and had them get out of the water.

8:43 p.m., Report of someone inside the School District Building on Business 36 Hwy. It was found to be employees checking on the building.

8:46 p.m., Report of subject with possible medical issue at Park Center Shopping Center. Negative finding of anyone in distress.

8:47 p.m., Officer observed an illegal burn in the backyard of a residence in the 1000 block of Elm Street. Subjects were advised to extinguish the fire.

9:07 p.m., Well-being check on subject at property in the 1500 block of Third Street. Subject was just talking on telephone.

On May 30, the Chillicothe Police received 157 calls for service.