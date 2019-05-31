Those affected by the recent flooding and have experienced flood-related damages in the City of Chillicothe or Livingston County are asked to report the damages to the city or county, depending on where the damage occurred.

Those inside the city limits of Chillicothe should call city hall at 646-2267 with a brief description of the damage and current contact information. Those living outside the city limits, in Livingston County should call the courthouse at 646-8000, ext. 3 with a a brief description of the damage and current contact information.

Those affected are encouraged to report damage starting June 3, Monday=Friday during office hours.

Once a list of damage has been complied the city and county will reach out to federal authorities for assistance through FEMA.