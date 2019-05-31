There are a variety of events, starting June 5 for children in the Summer Reading Program.

From June 5 – July 31 children of all ages are invited to join the Livingston County Library this summer for a ‘Galactic’ good time as the 2019 summer reading program, A Universe of Stories, blasts into action. This summer’s theme explores all kinds of space topics.

Reading during summer vacation is important to children to help prevent the “summer

slide” so that children do not lose any of their school year gains. The summer reading

program is a way for parents, grandparents, and caregivers to provide readers with the

motivation to read daily. It is also important to read aloud together. Children too young to

read themselves gain vocabulary and listening skills from being read to, but so do older,

independent readers. The Children’s Department is thrilled to be able to provide a summer

reading program that will help prevent the slide.

A Universe of Stories ensures that a wide variety of space themed stories and

activities will be highlighted. The program will kick off with a special event in Simpson Park

From 10-11 a.m., on June 5. There will be games and snacks while supplies last. There will also be a sign-up booth and information about summer reading available. In the event of rain, the outside reading program will be canceled.

The Children’s Department programs are open to children from birth to age 12. For

ages birth-3rd grade the story time programs will be held at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in

June and July and will last approximately 30 minutes. For 4th -6th grade students the

programs will be held at 5 p.m. every Monday in June and July and will last approximately

one hour. For ages 5-12, activities will include stories, crafts, DIY instruments and so much

more. The early literacy summer reading program will be presented to ages birth-4 and will

include age appropriate stories, songs, finger plays and an activity after the program. The

focus of this age group will be learning through song.

All of these events, and more, can be found on our summer reading events flyer,

online, and on our events calendar.

Families can also participate by joining the independent portion of the summer reading

program. Each child will receive a log to keep track of the books that are read, or heard,

each week. A penny will go into a jar for each book that is read during the summer

program. At the end of the summer, the pennies collected each week will be given away

to one lucky winner. The more books read each week, the more pennies there are to win.

This promotes reading books for fun together at the library, but also independently at

home. For each event attended, children will also get to add their name to the penny drawing.

The style of the summer program allows families to join whenever it is convenient for them. Come for all the events or just a few favorites. All of the programs are free of charge. The Library strives to make summer reading a whole family event, so be sure to

check out the information for both the teen and adult summer reading programs. The Children’s Department invites you to come in and help us ‘Star Gaze’ this summer!

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Children’s

Department, contact the Livingston County Library Children’s Department at 660-646-

0563. Important dates will also be shared on the Livingston County Library’s social media

pages.