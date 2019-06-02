Livingston CountyPresiding Commissioner

Our Courthouse now has a full time security officer, along with a new metal detector –

something we have had since the first of the year. Previously, a security officer and the

metal detector were used on court days only. Our reason for making these changes center

around the direction society seems to be going in the number of criminal trespass and

assaults over the past few years. In fact, it even happened in our own Livingston County

Courthouse a few years ago.

In making the decision to go to full time security, our Commission met with the

County’s elected officials, our Sheriff, our judges, and our Circuit Marshall, to brainstorm and

come up with ideas on how to implement security measures in our courthouse. All agreed

that changes were needed to protect both the staff and the public. Everyone involved in the

discussions felt this security was necessary. We also learned that we would be the fourth

Courthouse in our Circuit to make this decision.

This was not an issue that our County Commission took lightly. And after gathering all

the information provided, and considering all our options, we decided that the safety of our

employees and visitors was most important.

The north door facing Webster Street is now the only door used to enter and exit the

building. The other doors are emergency exits only, and secured with alarms. This single

entrance and exit will enable our security officer to adequately control and monitor who is in the Courthouse, insuring that everyone goes through the metal detector. Having to monitor and

screen all four doors is no longer practical or safe for one person to control. The north door

is being used as the entrance because it is our “handicap” entrance. It has a handicap door

and will have two handicap entrance ramps – one exists from the east parking lot, and the

west ramp is currently under construction.

It should be noted that on days when court is in session, people that are going to court

will not be allowed to take their cell phones into the courtroom. Therefore people going to

court must either leave their phones in their cars or in the lockers that we have installed in

the north entrance to the building. Those individuals not going to either court room may bring

their cell phones into the courthouse.

Our County Commission is very much aware that restricting access to only one door is

an inconvenience, and we wish that this was not necessary in today’s world. Unfortunately,

today’s world is different from our world of many years ago, and these precautions are

necessary to help protect people’s life. Thank you for understanding the situation and for

your cooperation.