Livingston County Health Center will be the site of a free Skin Cancer Screening Clinic provided by Boone Hospital from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 21 by appointment only.

This is a full body screening, participants will be asked to remove clothing except undergarments and will be provided with a gown and shorts for the screening. This screening is for those ages 18 and older - no exceptions. If under age 18, please contact your primary care provider.

Appointments required by calling 573-815-6400 or 800-872-9008. Participants should arrive 10 minutes before the scheduled appointment.

Attendees will receive a reminder call before the appointment and a detailed letter before and after the appointment explaining further details.

