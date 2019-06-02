It’s all about the rising water and flooding. It certainly effects everyone in the area, from the children to the elderly—from the farmer to the shop keeper down the street. If you need assistance there is always an offering hand.

See you Thursday—at the Annual Salad Luncheon, hosted by St. Ann’s Altar Society of St. Columban Church, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bishop Hogan School.

How wonderful it is—51 students of all ages graduating from the Grand River Technical School duringthe school’s 51 st graduation ceremony. “Career Technical Education”—certainly says so much for the Work Force and the Growing World we live in. Compliments to you all.

Your Ag Facts for the day—pork is the number one most consumed meat in the world, the tallest corn stalk recorded is 33 feet, there are more than 180 difference species of pigs found on every continent except for Antarctica.

Tina, Mo. City Wide Garage Sales Saturday, June 8.

Emergency Blood shortage. Donate blood now, people cannot live without it. Chillicothe Area—Blood Drive, Thursday, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chillicothe United Methodist Church, 1414 Walnut Street. For more details contact Cindy Hanavan at 660-646-2121.

Another Very Accomplished Man from Chillicothe—Joe Gilgour has been named President of Mineral Area College at Park Hills, south of St. Louis. Joe, a 1998 Chillicothe High School graduate, is the son of Joyce Gilgour and Jim Gilgour and grandson of Dixie Gilgour, Chillicothe. Joe began his career 14 years ago after graduating from Saint Louis University, just recently leaving State Fair Community College, Sedalia as Dean of Students. Joe and wife, Stephanie , have children, Grant, 10 and Genevieve age 8.

ReZound!! A Hand Bell Choir will have a free performance Saturday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Chillicothe United Methodist Church.

Another big event in Chillicothe this weekend—Battle of the Grand Bull Riding Friday and Saturday at Litton Ag Center. Gates open at 5 p.m. with Mutton Busting at 6:30 and Main Show at 7:30 p.m. 660-332-2728 for details.

Green Quarries Reunion Saturday at BTC Bank Basement on Highway 65 North of McDonalds, Carrollton. Lunch provide at 12:30 p.m. Questions???? Call Eleanor Jones 660-542-0396.

Birthdays this week include; today, Marsha Cox, Kenny Wilburn, Gay Johnston and Donna Reeter; Wednesday, Deborah Lindley, Jeff Maupin, Larry Hamrick, Dennis McCoy and Rachel Boley; Thursday, Willa Vee George, Sherry Parks, Janet Schreiner, Jessica Gillilan, Ashley Souders, Jeff Pfaff, Shelby Ewens, Shelley Tate; Friday, Sandy Wolf, Shirley Cordray, Dr. Chad McCoy, Paul Comerford and Daniel Crowe; Saturday, Marian Harter, Caroline Witt, Mary Clemens, Sara Littrell, Linda Meyers, Lyla Oesch, Charlie Stedem #83, Gina Truesdell and Teresa Werteen; Sunday, Ruth Ann Marlay, Jarod McGinnis, Ron Blakely, Tammy Cox, Chris Dixon and Jill Barnett; Monday, John Saccaro, Jim Saccaro, Pat Scott, Joe Hussey, Ron Rader and Kathy Greenslate.

Wedding anniversaries include: Richard and Helen Reeter, #65, Gaylen and Jennifer Potter #50, Steve and Cathy Ripley, Bill and Pam Englert, Sean and Megan Sensenich, Carson and Cleta Sterling #72, Leon and Cathy Burton, Tracy and Kathy Wever, Paul and Joyce Churchill, David and Cindy Graham, James and Kathryn Reese #57, John and Margret Burton #52, Dean and June Brown, Darrell and Brenda L. Cooper, Bill and Sharon McNally, Jeff and Karen Jackson, Dr. David and Stephanie Hoel, Earl and Barbara Utley #67, Donald and Joyce Plowman #58, Chris and Alyona Tranthem, Earl and Renetta Teegarden, John and Brenda Gatson, Tom and Rhonda Riggins, George and Shirley Hess, Greg and Suzanne Colter, Lonnie and Earlene Sewell, Ron and Marion Hapes, Don and Teresa Dennis, Ben and Michal Koehly, Mike and Jena

Pyrtle, Leland and Joann Reeter, Ron and Jenny Hughes, Delbert and Beverly Thompson, Jamie and Julie Reeter, Jerry and Nellie Jo Gaston #55, Brad and Cheryl Diggs, Dennis and Sherry Savage and Bob and Marci Sharp.