The Jolene Anderson Trust just gave Bishop Hogan School it's largest gift ever.

Bishop Hogan Memorial School and St. Columban's Parish recently received a financial gift from the Jolene Anderson Trust. “The gift of $680,000 is the largest in school history and will be placed in the Catholic Community Foundation Fund to help ensure the future of Catholic education in the Chillicothe community,” said Pam Brobst, Bishop Hogan Elementary School. principal in a press release.

Edwin and Jolene Anderson were faithful to the Catholic church and wanted to ensure that Bishop Hogan students would have up-to-date textbooks, access to current technology and that families needing assistance with tuition would have access to Catholic education. With this gift, these and many other opportunities will be provided for generations to come.

"We are so grateful to the Anderson family for their generous support of our mission by making Bishop Hogan a charitable priority in their lives. Their generosity will provide a lasting legacy for generations of families and students in our community," added Brobst.

"It is always very re-affirming to know that someone believed so much in the spiritual, academic, and character goals we are trying to instill in our students at Bishop Hogan that they would leave us this generous legacy to help us continue and to grow. Jolene and Ed were always trying to help the people in this community to be better and through this gift, their mission continues." stated Father Benjamin Kneib, pastor of St. Columban's Parish.

The Anderson’s operated D and J Wholesale Company in Chillicothe. Mr. Anderson spent more than 20 years employed by the Constitution-Tribune.

Bishop Hogan Memorial School is the primary educational ministry of St. Columban's Church in Chillicothe. The Livingston County, Missouri Catholic school has a proud 100-year history of educating students in faith and morals, and building on the mission of Bishop John Hogan.