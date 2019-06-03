When contestants for the Miss Missouri and Miss Missouri Outstanding Teen pageant arrive in Mexico next week, they will mark a special anniversary.

This year will be the 50th for the pageant held in Mexico, which starts June 12 and runs through June 15.

While preliminary and final competitions are scheduled June 12-15, the pageant will officially kick off Sunday with a golf tournament, which will serve as a fundraiser for the pageant. Contestants will join tournament participants at a number of tournament holes.

The pageant was previously held in Springfield. When Barb and Connie Pickering were volunteering as escorts for a pageant contestant, they realized Mexico would be better suited for the scholarship competition.

“They were putting it on and giving the girl a car, but she didn’t get a car,” Connie Pickering said about the Springfield pageant. “I called Atlantic City and they sent somebody out to talk to me and we convinced him we could do better.”

Miss Missouri, which has 27 contestants, is under the Miss America banner. Upward of 800 people are expected to visit Mexico next week during the competition. Pageant finalists and winners will split $85,000 worth of scholarships, which is the highest amount raised in recent years.

Miss America was started in 1921 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, originally as a bathing beauty competition. It was meant as a way to keep summer visitors in the city past Labor Day, but now is a scholarship organization for young women and teens and has eliminated the bathing suit portion of the competition. A date for the Miss America pageant is to be announced, but is expected to happen in 2020.

That first year for the pageant in Mexico was special, Pickering said, when it was held at the Missouri Military Academy Field House. A stage had to be built in the facility and subsequent years until Centennial Gymatorium was built. Events are now held in Centennial. The academy was used because it had dormitory facilities that could house contestants.

“It was a chore, but we did it and it turned out well,” Pickering said about the first year. “It was special. Everybody thought it was special. I think we did the right thing for the girls.”

The pageant at that time was through the Mexico Jaycees. It would be a number of years before it would become a nonprofit organization separate from the Jaycees, said Miss Missouri co-executive director Alice Leonatti.

“The leadership of the (nonprofit) when that changed was still pretty consistent with what had been the Jaycees all along,” she said.

Leonatti became involved with Miss Missouri through her husband, Lou, who was a Jaycee when the couple moved to Mexico. She volunteered with the organization served as a liaison between parents of contestants and the board.

“We would not have been able to keep the pageant here all these years if it was not for the remarkable support from the community,” Leonatti said. “You know, the scholarship money that is raised, food that is donated, the list just goes on and on.”

Miss Missouri 1969 Fran (Biesemeyer) Owen echoed these sentiments. She was the final Miss Missouri from the Springfield pageant.

“Mexico runs a very professional, well-organized pageant with lots and lots of community support,” she said. “Without the community’s backing, I think it would be almost impossible for them to have 50 successful years of hosting the pageant.”

Owen will return to Mexico, along with several other pageant winners, to celebrate the anniversary of the Miss Missouri Pageant on June 15. When reflecting on her year as Miss Missouri, Owen said she had a lot of growing up to do in that year since she had just graduated from high school when she was crowned.

“What I have are lots of wonderful memories. … It was exciting to travel the state and meeting lots of interesting and delightful people. I was very honored, humbled and proud to represent the state of Missouri at the Miss America pageant,” she said.

Preliminary competitions will be held at 7:30 p.m. June 12 and June 13. Outstanding Teen final competition is at 7:30 p.m. June 14, and the Miss Missouri final competition is at 7 p.m. June 15. Tickets are available through Mexico Area Chamber of Commerce, 100 W. Jackson St., or by calling 573-581-2765.

