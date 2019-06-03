Police Blotter

Press release for June 2, 2019

1:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers contacted the male and reported no criminal activity.

3:51 a.m., Officers escorted an oversize load carrying heavy equipment from the south junction to the Canadian Pacific Depot on Third Street.

5:16 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle traveling in a careless and imprudent manner on US 36 near Rt. CC. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

7:51 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the 1200 block of Washington Street. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival.

8:21 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a resident in the 2100 block of Shawnee Dr. The resident was not in need of emergency services.

8:36 a.m., Officers were dispatched to residence in the 2900 block of Belair to assist an elderly female remove a bat from the residence.

1:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury accident at the intersection of Ryan Lane and Washington Street. There was minor damage and the parties exchanged information. No report was requested.

6:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 900 block of Webster Street. Officers contacted the individuals who were having a loud conversation and there was no disturbance.

6:30 p.m., Officers issued a resident in the 1300 block of Elm Street a municipal citation for illegally burning trash and leaving the fire unattended.

6:43 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of four-wheelers and vehicles driving carelessly in the 400 block of Walnut Street.

8:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of resident in the 200 block of Jackson Street reporting a neighbor driving through their yard.

Officers were stationed at the Hwy 65 barricades for several hours due to complaints that motorists were driving around the barricades and causing safety issues around the railroad equipment and workers at the Canadian Pacific overpass.

Press release for June 1, 2019

12:29 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist in the 1600 block of Washington Street.

12:48 a.m., Officers observed a tractor-trailer unit in the ditch on Curtis Street east of Washington Street. The driver was attempting to turn around and reroute due to highway closures. The unit was pulled out of the ditch by Chillicothe Truck Repair and Towing and Officers provided directions to the driver.

7:19 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a stolen ladder from the 200 block of Second Street.

8:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 900 block of Broadway. Officers contacted the male and he advised that he was looking for property he had lost.

8:58 a.m., Officers assisted with the youth fishing derby at the Baptist Home lake.

8:58 a.m., Officers were dispatched to check the well-being of a male in the 1500 block of Washington Street. Officers were unable to locate the male.

10:08 a.m., Officers provided a funeral escort.

11:04 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of property damage to a vehicle while it was parked in the 500 block of Webster Street. The incident remains under investigation.

5:14 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The male was located and there was no illegal activity reported.

7:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of JFK Ave. The incident was verbal and during the process of the investigation, Officers found one of the participants had an active felony warrant from the state of Illinois for fail to appear on a charge of larceny. Officers arrested Danny L. Welch on the warrant. Welch was transported to the police department where he was processed and transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail to await extradition.

10:21pm, Officers were dispatched to a report of an illegal burning in the 1300 block of Elm Street. Officers were unable to contact the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.

Officers conducted numerous traffic enforcement stops, building checks and responded to 117 calls for service.

Press release for May 31, 2019

12:20 a.m., Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Grand Drive in reference to a report of property damage to a vehicle while it was parked. Officers reported that the windshield had been broken when someone apparently threw a rock at it. The incident remains under investigation.

3:29 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle illegally parked in the 1200 block of Bryan Street. Officers contacted the vehicle’s owner and the vehicle was moved.

7:24 a.m.. Officers removed the barricades at US 36 and US 65 to open the eastbound lanes of US 36.

9:12 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 700 block of Elm Street. The incident was verbal and no arrests were made.

11:31 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a vehicle driving at a high rate of speed in the area of St. Louis and E. Jackson Street. The vehicle was gone upon officer’s arrival.

11:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a child custody issue in the 200 block of E. Polk Street. The issue was resolved and no arrests were made.

11:47 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male in the 700 block of Locust Street. Officers located the male a short distance from the scene and identified him along with verifying there was no illegal activity involved.

2:20 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of an unattended small child in the 400 block of Hill Street. Officers determined that the child wandered from an address in the 400 block of Wise Street without the knowledge of a parent. The child was returned and the incident was referred to the Livingston County Children’s Division.

2:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of animal neglect at the east end of Keith Ave. It was reported that there were several caged chickens and rabbits at a residence and the flood water was up to the bottom of the cages. Officers report that the caretaker arrived and was in process of moving them to higher ground.

2:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 1900 block of Washington.Street. Officers reported that the vehicle was gone upon arrival.

3:12 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a resident threatening another person in the 1200 block of Alexander. Officers spoke to all parties involved and the incident was resolved.

3:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Business 36 Hwy. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

4:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 2700 block of North Washington Street. The incident was determined to be verbal and no arrests were made.

4:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of juveniles trespassing continually in the 800 block of Samuel Street. Officers checked the area and there were no juveniles present at the residence.

5:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of damage to a motor vehicle while it was parked in the 1300 block of Calhoun Street. The incident remains under investigation.

6:22 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of animal neglect in the 400 block of Herriman Street. The incident remains under investigation.

8:13 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic assault in the 200 block of Cowgill Street. Officers arrested Kalam D. Campbell for domestic assault. Officers determined Campbell to be highly intoxicated and he was transported to HMC where he was deemed to be fit for confinement. Campbell was then transported by CPD Officer to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

10:10 p.m., Officers assisted a tractor-trailer driver by providing directions for him to get to I-35 around the flood waters.

11:57 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a report of a barking dog in the 1500 block of Burnam Road. The dog’s owner was contacted and the issue was resolved.