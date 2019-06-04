Main Street Chillicothe’s Annual Farm to Table and Awards Banquet will be held on June 21.

Main Street Chillicothe’s Annual Farm to Table and Awards Banquet will be held on June 21. This event brings rural and urban communities together to enjoy an evening of food grown by local Chillicothe Farmers Market, and meat raised by Tiemeyer Farms.

UpRooted Kitchen showcases their culinary skills by preparing the food items selected.

Jersey’s Grill will also be present to serve adult beverages.

A press release form Main Street Chillicothe said, “It is important to Main Street that our rural and urban friends come together to share a meal and discuss various ways in helping each other.”

The second component of our annual event is our awards banquet. Names of individuals or

businesses are submitted in the following categories: design; economic vitality; organization and promotion. These categories are from Main Street’s Four Point Approach, which has been vital in having a strong downtown community.

Businesses may sponsor a table at a cost of $125, with this sponsorship they will receive

two complimentary tickets. Individual tickets are $35 each. For purchase of individual

tickets go to http://www.downtownchilli.com click on events then https://www.eventbrite.com/e/farm-to-table-awards-banquet-tickets-62174943931?aff=ebdssbdestsearch. The other option is to come to the Main Street office on the second floor of the Chamber of Commerce Building at 514 Washington St., or call the office at 660-646-4071. The evening starts with social hour 6 p.m.; meal at 6:15 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. The event will be held at 700 Webster St., in front of Silver Moon Plaza. All proceeds from this event go towards the continued developed of the Kelly Poling Arts District on Locust Street.

Co-chairs for the 2019 Farm to Table are Debbie Jenkins of Gaslight Realty and Lisa Schoonover of Century 21 Realty.