Unfortunately, with the number of rivers and waterways in Chillicothe and Livingston County flooding is nothing new. Felicia Vickers grew up in Chillicothe and remembers the Flood of 1993, but, sadly, the Flood of 2019 has had the most impact on her life.

Just two months ago, Vickers and her husband, Austin, bought their first home on Keith Avenue. The couple and their children - Bentley, 7, and Ledger, 4, were excited to move into their own space, since each boy would have their own room and a finished area downstairs would be their “man cave,” complete with couches and a large TV for their gaming system.

However, as flood waters started to rise last week, the Vickers family soon begin to realize, their home and possessions were in danger.

By Wednesday night, the water began to rise quickly out of the Grand River and inch closer and closer to the Vickers’ home. At this point, they began to move their motorcycle, the boys’ dirt bikes and a few other items up the road to a neighbors home that was not affected or threatened by flooding. As many as 15 people worked to move their possessions out of the home, or to the highest level they could, in their home.

“The boys thought it was pretty neat when they saw boats coming in the backyard,” Felicia recalled. “Until they realized they could lose their things.”

Thursday, Felicia and her husband took off work and tried to get what they could to the highest level of their home. “It was like moving all over again.” That night they stayed in hotel. Friday when she returned to work, Austin did what he could at their home, which eventually had 26 inches of water in it.

“The water was only three inches from getting in our son’s bedroom,” Felicia said. “That is what really got to me. We worked to get him his own room, and then, just two months later, we are in danger of losing it.”

When the Vickers purchased their home they were told, water had never been in it before. Neighbors who have lived on their street for decades echoed the statement. However, their home and two others did get water in them, this time.

“People just keep telling us they have never seen water get into the house before,” she said.

The Vickers have been assisted by family, friends, neighbors and community members. They are estimating damage to their home and property could reach $20,000.

However, they have no flood insurance.

“Water had never been in here,” she said. “Never.”

The flood waters damaged the carpet, causing it to “bubble up.” Furniture they were unable to move to a higher area was destroyed, boards and dry wall are damaged. Auston’s tools were also in the flood water, and the couple haven't had time to assess damage to them.

“We are starting, but really just want to make sure it is okay to get started with cleaning,” she said.”And getting back to normal.”

The Vickers called Chillicothe City Hall first thing Monday to report the damage to their home, as city and county officials are asking those affected to call either city hall, or the courthouse, depending on where the damage occurred to report it for the official FEMA report to be submitted int he near future.