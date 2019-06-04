Press release for June 3, 2019

1:09 a.m., Complaint of loud party in 1200 block of Locust Street. Contact made by officer and party advised they would quiet down.

1:13 a.m, Alarm activated at business in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers searched area and were unable to locate suspect that activated the alarm.

2:12 a.m., Officers were called to an overnight lodging facility in the 200 block of West Business Highway 36 in reference a suspicious person located asleep in a hallway. It was determined that the subject was a sleepwalker and everything was okay.

8:01 a.m., Reported burglary and theft at business in the 10 block of South Washington Street. Investigation is continuing.

9:18 a.m., Reported littering in the 1200 block of Locust Street. Property cleaned up and parties spoken to.

12:26 p.m., Officer assisted emergency services on a medical call in the 100 block of West Business 36 Highway.

3:17 p.m., Well-being check of subject in the 2600 block of North Washington Street. Subject was found to be okay.

3:36 p.m., Officers executed an arrest warrant on a subject in the 200 block of Gale Street after the subject had been observed by an off-duty deputy. The subject was wanted for violation of bond conditions and was transported to the police department where they were processed and unable to post bond and was transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

3:49 p.m., Loud music complaint from 200 block of Park Lane. Subject was contacted by officer.

4:47 p.m., Officers assisted emergency services on an alarm in the 700 block of Clay Street. Apparently a stove had been left on, triggering the alarm.

5:00 p.m., Officers were requested to perform a premises examination at a business in the 2700 block of North Washington Street. Nothing was discovered.

5:02 p.m., Medical assistance call in the 1100 block of Cooper Street. Subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for assistance.

7:05 p.m., Complaint of vehicle blocking roadway in the 1200 block of Third Street. Complaint handled by officer.

10:10 p.m., Report of a possible intoxicated driver. Officers searched area of report and were unable to locate the suspect vehicle.

On June 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 115 calls for service.