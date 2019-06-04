Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spent some time Tuesday morning visiting with members of the Livingston County Commission and County Clerk Sherry Parks.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft spent some time Tuesday morning visiting with members of the Livingston County Commission and County Clerk Sherry Parks. The group talked about ongoing courthouse renovations, how recent flooding impacted Chillicothe and Livingston County along with state and federal legislation that could impact health care, road fundings and more. Ashcroft was scheduled to also makes stops in Grundy, Linn and Sullivan counties throughout the day Tuesday.

Ashcroft is Missouri’s 40th Secretary of State. According to his website, the Secretary of State’s Securities Division, under his leadership has “aggressively investigated securities fraud, working to obtain restitution for victims of unregistered or dishonest individuals and firms. He created the Vulnerable Citizens Services Unit within the division, focused on protecting seniors and other vulnerable populations from investment fraud.”

During his time in office he has also worked hard to continue the work of former Missouri Secretary of State Robin Carnahan in 2007. The program, assists nearly 2,000 survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, human trafficking, rape and other violent crimes. Under his guidance staff has developed outreach programs and training to more widely share information about the program to agencies that help victims of abuse. According to his website, In Washington, D.C., he worked with federal lawmakers to help them introduce national protections similar to those in Missouri.