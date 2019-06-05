Press release for June 4, 2019

12:37 a.m., Officers contacted a resident on Vine Street near Polk and advised that they had left their vehicle lights on.

2:17 a.m., Call from a resident in the 1900 block of Clay Street in reference their 14-year-old daughter was out of control. Situation was handled by officers and report will be forwarded to juvenile authority.

9:16 a.m., Well-being check requested at residence in 1300 block of Burnam Road. Officers unable to make contact.

10:00 a.m., Officers received a report of possible sexual trafficking of a child occurring in the 900 block of Elm Street, This investigation is ongoing.

11:02 a.m., Officers spoke with subject that believed he was being followed. Subject was eventually taken to receive medical attention at Hedrick Medical Center.

12:06 p.m., Officer recovered some keys at a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street.

12:10 p.m., Report that traffic signals at Calhoun and Washington Streets were malfunctioning. Officer observed the signals and they appeared to be working properly.

1:38 p.m., Officer assisted a resident with a civil issue in the 1300 block of Miller Street.

2:10 p.m., Officers responded to a residence in the 1100 block of Webster Street for a medical alarm, which turned out to be accidental trip of alarm.

2:13 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in the police department lobby in reference to an earlier vehicle accident.

2:32 p.m., Officer spoke with subject at the police department in reference to a complaint of another subject’s driving. Officer made contact with the other party and advised of the driving issue.

3:15 p.m., Officer assisted an individual that had their mower get stuck in a road ditch. Mower was freed from ditch.

3:25 p.m., Officers spoke with residents in the 1700 block Third Street after receiving threats from their family. The subjects were advised of possible options.

3:34 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject in reference to a possible fraud/scam.

4:36 p.m. Officer was called to reported suspicious activity in the 200 block of Washington Street. Nothing determined as suspicious.

5:01 p.m., Reported dog running loose in the area of Hickory and Waples. Animal control apprehended the animal.

On June 4, the Chillicothe Police received 144 calls for service.