According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at about 8:30 a.m., on June 5, Rita Jacobs, 80, Chula, was driving a 2006 Honda Pilot westbound on Highway 36, two miles west of Stewartsville when her vehicle struck the back of a camper being towed by a 2006 Chevy Silverado. The truck, driven by Ronald W. Nichols, jackknifed, overturned and struck two road signs before coming to rest on its top, facing east. Jacobs was able to bring her vehicle to a controlled stop on the roadway.

According to the report, both drivers were wearing seat belts. Jacobs is the only person who reported injuries and she was taken to Mosaic Life Care by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.