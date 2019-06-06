On Tuesday, renovations on the Livingston County Courthouse continued.

On Tuesday, renovations on the Livingston County Courthouse continued as contractors replaced windows on the upper level of the building, facing Webster Street and Silver Moon Plaza. Overall, the county is spending $1 million to upgrade the building. Security, installation of LED lighting, power washing and more are helping to ensure the courthouse will be around, and in good shape, for the next generation, Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas said during a Tuesday meeting with Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.