The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

The 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program is designed to help parents/caregivers prepare their children for one of life’s big milestones: Kindergarten! A number of research projects have proven over and over again that children get ready to read years before they begin their formal education. The most effective way to get your child ready to learn is to read to them. Hale R-1's Preschool participated in this program this year and reached their goal of reading 1000 books. On Thursday, May 16, they "Graduated" from the program.

Shown are, front row, left to right: Konnor Miller, Garrett Robison, Taryn Rawlings, Gracey Reed, Bronson Daniels, Kanton Orr and Dodge Davis. Back row, left to right: Jodi Moore and Brenda Kehr.