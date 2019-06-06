Press release for June 5, 2019

3:27 a.m., Officers located an unlocked business in the 300 block of Park Lane. The building was checked and secured.

6:08 a.m., A suspicious item was located by a trash receptacle in the 700 block of Elm Street. Item was determined to be a B-B gun and was disposed of.

7:48 a.m., Property that was recovered was returned to a business in the 300 block of South Washington Street.

8:08 a.m., Officer travelled to Trenton in reference ongoing children's advocacy cases.

8:11 a.m., Officers executed a Livingston County search warrant in the 1100 block of Jackson Street. The matter is an ongoing investigation involving possible fraud.

8:13 a.m., Officer was dispatched to a despondent subject contemplating self-injury near a lodging establishment at 500 block of West Business 36 Highway. Subject was located and transported for medical assistance.

10:21a.m., Officer out at courthouse reference court ordered fingerprinting of subject. Subject was brought to police department and fingerprinted.

11:09 a.m., Subject at the police department to speak with officer reference having questions about civil issue.

11:15 a.m., Officer was contacted at the police department by subject with questions in regard to child custody. Officer spoke with subject.

3:16 p.m., Officer returned recovered property to a business in the 700 block of South Washington Street.

3:39 p.m., Parking complaint from the area of Edgewood Drive. Complainant unsure of location. Officer drove the area and was unable to locate violation.

5:16 p.m., Officer assisted a Livingston County Deputy on a traffic stop in the 600 block of Clay Street.

6:22 p.m., Officer performed a public relations event at the First Christian Church.

8:20 p.m., Officers checked on suspicious subject in the 1000 block of South Washington Street. Subject had ran out of gasoline.

8:38 p.m., Complaint of dog running loose in the 1100 block of Cooper Street. Dog was apprehended by the caller and the officer transported the animal to the animal shelter.

On June 5, the Chillicothe Police Department received 114 calls for service.