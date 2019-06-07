Area roadwork through June 16

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region through June 16.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Caldwell County

Route D – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from NW Kerr Drive to NW Far West Drive, June 10, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 69 (Clinton County) to Route A, June 10 – 14

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from SE Pleasant Hill Drive to SE Sader Drive, June 11, 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Carroll County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Route UU – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 240 to County Road 244, June 11, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge mainteanance at the Long Creek Bridge and Chariton River Bridge near Keytesville. The bridges will be narrowed to one lane with a 15-foot width restriction through June.

Route M – Shoulder work from Route 11 to the city limits of Triplett, June 10 – 12

Route 5 – Resurfacing project from the city limits of Marceline to the city limits of Keytesville, June 10 – 15. This includes a 10-foot width restriction.

Daviess County

Route KK – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through mid-July. More info: https://www.modot.org/clinton-and-daviess-county-bridge-deck-replacements-over-i-35

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route 13 to Route K, June 10, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 10 – 14. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River Bridge and the Overflow Bridge, June 10 – 14

Route AA – Pothole patching 2 miles north of Route Z, June 12

Route PP – Pothole patching, June 13

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED at the Third Fork Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the early July. Detour along Routes 48 and M. More info: https://www.modot.org/third-fork-platte-river-bridge-dekalb-county-us-route-169

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge maintenance at the Shoal Creek Drain Bridge through late June. The bridge was closed after flooding damage.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route Y to 508th Street, June 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humpreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August. More info: https://www.modot.org/route-6-bridge-replacements-near-milan

Route N – CLOSED until further notice between Route B and Route Y due to damage from flooding.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The bridge is scheduled for a rehabilitation project that is set to begin in June. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is complete.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2020. More info: https://www.modot.org/sullivan-county-route-pp-east-medicine-creek-bridge.

Route ZZ – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Fork Locust Creek near Harris through mid-July.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of road) then south (west side of road), June 10 – 14. More info: https://www.modot.org/route-139-newtown-ada-improvement

Route V – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Shelby Road to Glacier Road, June 10, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route H to Route BB, June 11, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Route U – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to Shelby Road, June 12, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.