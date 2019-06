The Friends of the Library invite the community to revisit the Summer of 1969 with this summer’s One Read! The first event will be at 7 p.m., on June 20 for 1960s trivia night. There will be 12 teams of three to six people each. Refreshments will be served and there will be prizes for the first place team. Please contact the library to sign up with the team captain’s name and phone number starting on June 10.