6:46 a.m., Report of a disturbance in the 600 block of Woodward Street. Determined to be a verbal domestic argument. No arrests made.

10:21 a.m., Parking complaint in the 1200 block of Monroe Street. Officer checked area and was unable to locate a violation.

12:43 p.m., Complaint of speeding vehicle going east on US-36. Description of suspect vehicle was given and officer observed it going under the speed limit just east of town on 36.

1:04 p.m., Officer assisted another agency on an investigation in the 800 block of Elm Street.

1:38 p.m., Officers responded to a two vehicle injury accident at US 65 and Business 36. Officers reported a vehicle driven by Shaylee Miller failed to yield to the right of way and struck a vehicle driven by Dale Kirkland causing moderate damage. Kirkland sought medical treatment by private vehicle. Miller was cited for failing to yield resulting in an accident.

1:45 p.m., Complaint of suspicious vehicle parked on business lot in the 200 block of Washington Street. Officer checked ownership of vehicle it is not reported as stolen.

2:12 p.m., Officer received report of subject leaving establishment in the 700 block of Elm Street without paying for merchandise. Subject was contacted to return and make payment.

2:45 p.m., Check well-being in the 1700 block of Third Street. Subject of the check was not at the residence, they are with their father.

7:34 p.m., Report of vehicle revving its engine in the 1100 block of Grandview Street, the subject was contacted and agreed to stop for evening.

11:26 p.m., Report of kids at Danner Park basketball court making a lot of noise. Made contact with them and advised to quiet down and they could continue basketball only.

11:31 p.m., Disturbance in 500 block of West Mohawk. Subject reported to have jumped from apartment window. Complainants and suspect were contacted and the suspect was found to be extremely intoxicated. They were transported for medical treatment at Hedrick Medical Center by private vehicle.

On June 6, the Chillicothe Police Department received 88 calls for service.