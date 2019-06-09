Sheriff releases incident reports, citations and damage to a levee

Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox has released a list of recent incidents, citations issued and other issues concerning Livingston County, including damage to a levee during recent flooding.

Incident Reports:

May 18 a littering investigation along LIV 420 began. Unknown person(s) dumped a quantity of trash and there were no leads developed upon sorting through the trash.

May 21 an animal neglect issue was investigated in Chula. Person found to have two dogs restrained with no water or food present and no way to get into a dog house. Owner was spoken with and soon complied with the needed items.

May 24 an assault investigation began at the Chillicothe High School parking lot. Two male students allegedly had dispute over a soda container and this escalated into one shoving the other and both left. School administration may have disciplinary action beginning next school year. The parent and other student did not wish to pursue prosecution at this time.

May 26 an investigation of property damage to a yard in Bedford was investigated and solved. Suspect reported getting into an argument and driving through victims yard causing significant ruts. Report being submitted to prosecuting attorney for consideration of charges.

May 28 a rural resident reported being scammed out of a vehicle purchase on an online auction site. The man purchased a vehicle for $1,800 and the seller requested EBay cards be purchased for that and the information on the cards be sent. Once that money was transferred the seller conned the victim into sending another $1,000 for insurance/shipping or whatever other fees there would be. The victim has reported the incident to the online site in attempt to collect some of the missing money. Unfortunately, these scammers are not in the United States and will do anything they can to steal.

May 29 resident reported trespassing and property damage to a levee in the area of Roach Lake. Suspect(s) were digging a ditch across the levee on the landowner property when the area was flooding. LCSO is also attempting to determine if the same person(s) responsible for levee breaks in 2018 on this same and another nearby property. Investigation continues.

LCSO has completed a child abuse investigation from early May 2019. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Child Advocacy Center. The child is in a safe location and one parent may face child abuse and assault charge(s).

LCSO is investigating a sex offender registration violation where the offender allegedly had been residing in Livingston County and did not report doing so in a timely manner along with possible other registration requirement violation(s).

Most Wanted Updates:

On May 26, Gregory M. Anderson, 49, Chillicothe, surrendered on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged unlawful possession of a firearm.

On May 26, Jesse Allen Brock, 21, was arrested by the Marceline Police Department on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony of stealing a firearm.

On May 28, Amanda K. Ridens, 27, surrendered on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on original class B felony distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce or attempt to possess with Intent to distribute/deliver/manufacture/produce a controlled substance.

On June 1, Jolene Kat Rounkles, 21, was arrested on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on original class D felony burglary-2nd degree. Rounkles was arrested by authorities in Nodaway County.

On June 4, Charles Robert Smith, 34, was arrested on a Livingston County warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on original charge or felony possession of controlled substance. Smith has been a fugitive since April 5, 2019.

Arrests:

On May 22, a Cass County arrest warrant was served on Daniel Joseph Gaunt, 40, Brookfield, for alleged neglect of a child. Gaunt posted $1,000 bond at the LCSO and was released with a court appearance date.

Also on May 22, a Grundy County arrest warrant was served on Willie White Jr., 35, Trenton, for alleged class A misdemeanor passing bad check. White was turned over to the Grundy County Sheriff in lieu of bond.

On May 26, the LCSO assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol with the arrest of Jodi Ryan Ervin, 39, Blue Springs, on a Macon City municipal arrest warrant for alleged driving while revoked/suspended. Ervin posted bond and was released with a court appearance date.

On May 26, a deputy attempted to stop a speeding northbound vehicle on U.S. 65 south of Chillicothe. The vehicle continually failed to yield to an emergency vehicle and the vehicle stopped in the 400 block of Walnut Street and ran into a building. The Chillicothe Police Department was on scene to assist the deputy the subject exited the house. Officers arrested Anthony R. Martin, 33, Wheeling, for alleged resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing, endangering the welfare of a child and traffic violation(s). Martin was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail pending filing of formal charges. Martin remains incarcerated on charges in Livingston County with bond set at $10,000.

On May 28, the LCSO arrested Hunter Demetrius Griffin, 24, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on original class E felony domestic assault-3rd degree. Bond was set at $20,000 cash and he was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

On May 30, Gaylord Daniel Humphrey 38, Trenton, surrendered to the LCSO on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge’s order on original class D felony possession of controlled substance. Bond was set at $5,000 and he was transported to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail.

On May 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle for not having headlamps on at night at a location in Chillicothe. Upon stopping a male passenger attempted to run from the scene. The incident resulted in the arrest of Rhett Adam Byler, 18, Chillicothe, for alleged no valid driver’s license. Byler was processed and released with summons at the LCSO.

On May 30, a deputy stopped a vehicle in Chillicothe for equipment violation and subsequently arrested Richard J. Stumph, 29, Chillicothe, for alleged driving while suspended. Stumph was processed and released on a summons at the LCSO.

On May 31, the LCSO arrested Shelley Cong, 52, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on original charge of class C misdemeanor violation of education requirement for a Child 167.031 RSMO. Cong posted $2,500 bond and was released with a new court date.

Scarlett Rebecca Tripp, 33, Chula, was arrested June 4, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on original class C felony drug distribution. Bond was set at $10,000 with a warrant dated June 4. Tripp was transferred to the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail in lieu of bond.

On June 5, the LCSO arrested David Lee Kirkpatrick, 60, Chillicothe, on felony investigation of alleged failure to register as a sex offender. It is alleged Kirkpatrick had been in Chillicothe for an extended period of time and had not registered and when he did he did not provide all required information. Kirkpatrick was transferred to the custody of Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail pending formal charges.

Citations:

On May 25, a speeding citation was issued to a Chicago driver for driving 84 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

Also on May 25, a speeding citation was issued to a Cameron driver for going 87 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

On May 27, a deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. 36 at Mooresville for multiple violations and issued the Jamesport driver a citation for having no valid driver’s license. Subject was released with summons.

On May 28, an Indiana driver was cited for going 65 mph in a 50 mph on U.S. 36 in a marked work zone due to flood waters.

On May 29, a Chillicothe driver was cited for going 68 mph in a 50 mph zone on U.S. 36 in a marked flood work zone.

On May 29, a speeding citation was issued to a Chicago driver for going 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at Coon Creek.

On May 31, a speeding citation was issued to an Illinois driver for going 16 mph over the posted speed limit.

On June 2, a speeding citation was issued to a Colorado driver for going 67 mph in a 50 mph zone on U.S. 36 in flood work zone.

On June 5, a speeding citation was issued to a Green City driver for 85 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. 36 at Mooresville.

Zaki:

On May 24 at about 9:55 p.m., Deputy Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were summoned by Chillicothe Police to assist on an investigation involving a suspect armed with a firearm who had allegedly pointed the weapon at family member(s).

On May 27 around 6 p.m., Deputy Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were summoned by the Chillicothe Police to a location on Elm Street for suspicious activity. Zaki indicated positive drug odor(s) at a garage and officers were unable to locate any controlled substance at that time.

On May 27, around 2:30 a.m., Deputy Leadbetter and K-9 Zaki were summoned by Chillicothe Police to a car stop at Washington and Webster Streets. Zaki conducted a free air sniff and indicated the odor of controlled substance(s). Deputy Leadbetter reported officers located suspected methamphetamine and two people were arrested.

On June 5, Zaki and K-9 handler Deputy Leadbetter and additional LCSO staff assisted the Chillicothe Police Department on an investigation early in the morning.

Also on June 5 around mid-morning the LCSO, including Zaki,assisted the Chillicothe Police with a call of a man intending suicide. The man fled officers from a motel along business U.S. 36 and ran into tree line south of 36 near the railroad. Zaki was present and the commands given were instrumental in the man surrendering to officers according to Chief Jon Maples. Locating and arresting this person potentially saved the person’s life.

Additional Information:

Our office has literally been swamped with phone calls the last several days about the river flooding, roads, closures and update information. We have had three lines going nonstop and still had officers in the field working on all our duties in addition to monitoring the flooding all over the county. Our deputies and office staff have done an excellent job in handling this situation and helping people the best we can.

The LCSO has been extremely busy with court bailiff and court orders. On May 28 we extradited a prisoner from the Missouri Department of Corrections in Algoa for a mandatory appearance on May 29. On May 29 we had 10 detainees appear before Judge Ryan Horsman for Circuit Court Criminal Law Day. Numerous other court cases took place last week.

On June 5, the LCSO had 14 detainees in Associate Circuit Court for mandatory appearance before Judge Michael Leamer.

June 5 LCSO 36 people incarcerated in the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail, 14 of which are females.

If you have information on these or other crimes please call us at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121 or submit a non-urgent TIP through our website at www.livcoso.org.