A co-ed softball tournament and community recycled glass drive will be held starting at 8 a.m., on June 22 at the softball fields at Simpson Park. it is a seven guy/three girl format with double-team elimination. There is an eight team limit. Cost is $200 per team. Games begin at 8 a.m. Those interested in entering a team should contact Justin Mitchell at 660-973-6331. A concession stand will be run by Scout Troop 1857.