A summer kids’ event called Shipwrecked will be hosted at Turning Point Church from June 23 through June 26 . At Shipwrecked faith and imagination soar. Kids will participate in memorable Bible-learning activities, sing catchy songs, play teamwork-building games, experience Bible adventures.

Each day concludes with Shipwrecked send off —a celebration that gets everyone involved in living what they’ve learned. Family members and friends are encouraged to join in daily for this special time at 8:15 p.m., for each day’s finale. Kids will experience a mission outreach throughout the week. We are making busy bags for the hospital and doctor’s offices.

Shipwrecked is for kids from ages 3 through 5th grade and will run from 6 p.m., to

8:30 p.m., each day. There will be a light meal served Monday through Wednesday.

For more information or a ride feel free to call 247-1178 or 240-0555.