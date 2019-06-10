The Mudcats now play on Chuck Haney field.

Chuck Haney Field was dedicated Thursday night in honor of the late mayor, original Mudcats team board member, long-time local baseball umpire, and a beloved man known to many as “Mr. Chillicothe”. Darin Chappell, Chillicothe city administrator is shown presenting a shadowbox to Haney’s daughter, Kathy Carlton, son, Kevin Haney and several of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Four of Haney’s great-grandchildren threw out the ceremonial "first pitch" before the game.