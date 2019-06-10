Police Blotter

Press release for June 7, 2019

Officers took nearly 300 very involved calls for service, which took up a lot of time and effort. Because of the high call volume and staffing level, officers spent 23 hours of overtime past their scheduled time working to assist in the high call volume which also included a 13-hour day for Chief Jon Maples.

1:28 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of Olive St. Officers discovered one person left the scene prior to their arrival and the incident was resolved.

1:43 a.m., Officers were dispatched to female calling stating her ex- boyfriend was banging on the doors and windows in the 400 block of Clay St. The male was gone on officers arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

2:52 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person slumped over in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers made contact and discovered it was an employee taking a nap on their lunch break.

6:25 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an elderly person standing on the bridge in the area of Polk Street ready to end their life. Officers discovered the person was having a mental health crisis and rendered assistance. The person was transported to the hospital for treatment and evaluation.

7:43 a.m., Officers recovered lost property from a business in the 1000

block of Graves Street.

8:28 a.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Third St, for suspicious activity. Officer got a in a foot chase with the suspects as they fled the scene. As a result of the investigation Eric Glenn Sparkman and Melinda Dawn Hedrick were placed under arrest for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. Both were transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges. A significant out of methamphetamine was seized. Officer later applied for and received a Livingston County Search warrant for their vehicle. During the search warrant, scales were seized showing the two had been previously selling narcotics. They were later charged in the Livingston County Court for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

12:49 p.m., Officers took a report of identity theft. The investigation is ongoing. The officers obtained information all day and took several hours out of their day to assist in this individual.

1:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 600 block of Jackson St. Officers located the vehicle and left a parking warning on the vehicle.

3:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to Chilli Bay in reference to a possible violation of a no contact order. The incident was resolved on scene by officers.

4:31 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in a vehicle in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. The vehicle was gone on the officers arrival.

4:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious odor in the 200 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. Officers were unable to make contact with anyone during that time.

7:21 p.m., Officers took a report of theft of a Playstation in the 400 block of Jansen Street. The investigation is ongoing.

7:44 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible Pitbull running-at- large in the area of Danner Park. Officers located the dog and it was taken to the animal shelter. Reminder: Pitbull breeds are prohibited by City Ordinance in the City Limits.

8:45 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic enforcement detail in the area of Timberlane Dr. and Oaklawn Dr. after receiving complaints of traffic violations. Officers did not observe any violations during that detail. This was completed several times over the past week, and officers will continue to monitor this area.

Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 300 block of Cherry St in reference to the previously reported scam.

11:28 p.m., Officers made contact with individuals at Danner Park. They were advised of the park hours.

11:40 p.m., Officers were contacted in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Officers checked on the vehicle near Simpson Park. Officers discovered no one around and nothing suspicious.

Press release for June 8, 2019

12:42 a.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the 300 block of J.F.K. Ave. It was reported that a vehicle full of people pulled up in front of a residence, jumped out and ran off spooking the residents. Officers discovered the individuals had left the area and attempted contact with the vehicle owner without success.

12:53 a.m., Officers assisted a truck driver who needed directions in the area of Ryan Ln. and S. Washington St.

12:58 a.m., Officers checked on a pedestrian in the area of Tenth St. and Maple St.

2:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to suspicious activity in the area of Elm St. and Jackson St. Officers made contact with a person and discovered they were playing Pokemon. They were advised to be mindful of where they are and the time frames.

7:14 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a deer running south on N. Washington St. near Webster St. Officers were unable to locate a deer.

7:35 a.m., Officers assisted the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a medical call in the 1000 block of S. Washington St.

8:40 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible homeless person in Simpson Park. Officers were unable to locate the person described.

An officer continued working on an investigation from a search warrant that was served

from last week. This has taken a lot of time and effort from the investigating officer. He

has worked on this for approximately 10 hours so far. Much more work is taking place

on this including working with the FBI.

12:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a low power line in the area of Herriman St. and Woodward St. The proper agency was contacted and the concern from a citizen was taken care of.

1:41 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a deer in the area of the 900 block of Locust St.

2:08 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash that had occurred on private property in the 1300 block of N. Washington St. Both vehicles received minor damage.

5:06 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the area of Bryan St. and Hillside Dr. Officers contacted the owner and advised them of the complaint.

5:55 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance where one person was reportedly pointing a taser at their sibling in the area of Borden St. and Lambert St. Officers discovered the incident was between juvenile siblings. The stun gun was seized by officers. The incident was referred to the Livingston County Juvenile Office.

6:21 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of North Washington St., regarding a fight in progress. Upon arrival officers were advised other people involved left in a red passenger car. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the driver, Toby Darren Griffin for operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of a firearm. Officers also arrested Jacob Brian Davlin at the business for operating a motor vehicle in an intoxicated condition, operating a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license, leaving the scene of a crash, possession of marijuana and peace disturbance. Both suspects were transported to Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges. Both were charged in the Livingston County Court.

7:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1000 block of S. Washington St. Officers made contact and advised the parties of the complaint and the complaint was taken care of.

8:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block

of S. Washington St. Officers discovered there was a miscommunication and no crime had been committed.

8:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 900 block of S. Washington St. Officers determined the person was okay and did not need assistance.

9:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to stealing in the 1200 block of N. Washington St. Officers located the person and as they were attempting to conduct the investigation, the person became uncooperative and resisted the officer’s efforts to conduct the investigation. The person became physically resistive and was subdued and arrested for stealing, resisting a lawful detention, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of tobacco by a minor. The person was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

10:56 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 400 block of Cherry St. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any loud music in the area.

10:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1100 block of Cooper St. Officers made contact with the vehicle owner and they were advised of the complaint.

10:32 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the

1200 block of N. Washington St.

11:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a noise complaint in the 1100 block of Polk St. Officers checked the area and were unable to locate any noise.

Press release for June 9, 2019

12:11 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a loud music complaint in the 400 block of E. Bridge St. Officers made contact and they agreed to keep the music down.

1:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a one vehicle non-injury motor vehicle crash on eastbound U.S. 36 Hwy. near Mitchell Ave. A vehicle driven by ShaQuan Shavez Davis struck a deer causing moderate damage. The vehicle was not able to be driven and Davis made arrangements for the vehicle to be towed.

12:27 p.m., Officers were dispatched to possible littering in the 900 block of Walnut St. Officers resolved the incident on scene.

12:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 500 block of S. Washington St. Officers were unable to locate the person described.

1:21 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic enforcement detail in the area of

Oaklawn Dr. and Ridgecrest Dr.

1:30 p.m., Officers assisted a female who had fallen in the 3000 block of Comanche Dr.

1:58 p.m., Officers were dispatched to someone attempting to solicit money, also called panhandling, in the 1000 block of Graves St. Officers made contact with the person and agreed to stop.

2:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a parking complaint in the 1100 block of Cooper St. Officers made contact with the vehicle owner and advised them of the complaint.

4:22 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 900 block of Jefferson St.

4:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a dispute in the 700 block of St. Louis Ave. The incident was determined to be civil in nature and the parties were advised of their options.

5:19 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a physical domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Clay St. Upon arrival, Officers had to physically remove the suspect as the suspect was on top of the victim physically assaulting her. The suspect them fought officers. They eventually subdued the individual and arrested Tony Wayne Rumsey for domestic assault 1st degree and resisting arrest. He was processed at the Police Department and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges. Because of this incident, several officers had to seek medical attention.

6:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1200 block of Locust St. One party left prior to officers arrival. The incident was resolved by officers.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., Officers and Livingston County Deputies attempted a warrant service in the 200 block of Southwest Dr.

8:38 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two vehicle non-injury traffic crash, where one vehicle left the scene, in the 1000 block of Walnut St. A suspect has been identified and charges are pending.

10:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 900 block of Webster St. Officers made contact and advised the male he was no longer welcome and needed to leave the area. He agreed and left without incident.

On June 7, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 95 calls for service.

On June 8, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service.

On June 9, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to 86 calls for service.