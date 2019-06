According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 8:10 a.m., Monday morning, Britney S. Lockhart, 36, Spickard, was driving a 2005 Honda Accord, south on Highway 65, two miles south of Spickard when her vehicle struck a deer. She was able to bring the vehicle to a controlled stop on the roadway. According to the report she was wearing a seatbelt, but received minor injuries.