Police Blotter

Press release for June 13, 2019

2:15 a.m., Commercial alarm at business in the 700 block of South Washington. Building was checked and found to be secure. Unknown cause of activation.

8:40 a.m., Officers assisted in locating a missing child from a residence in Dawn. Subject was located at Dewey School.

10:01 a.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 1300 block of Burnam Road. Negative contact of suspect.

10:57 a.m., Officers arrested a subject in the 1900 block of Polk Street after a brief period of time in which the subject barricaded himself in the residence and refused to come out. Negotiations were made and the subject was ultimately taken into custody and processed, then transported to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

1:08 p.m., Property dispute in the 300 block of Clay Street. Complainants advised of civil process.

1:22 p.m., Report of subject leaving business in the 2700 block of North Washington, driving while intoxicated. Officers were unable to locate suspect.

1:53 p.m., Report of a disturbance near entrance of Edgewood Cemetery. Officers unable to locate a disturbance and spoke with nearby residents that also heard and saw nothing.

3:06 p.m., Well-being check for subjects in the 600 block of Elmdale Road to deliver message involving family illness.

3:28 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of U.S. 65 Highway and Park Avenue for a two vehicle, non-injury accident. Information was received from those involved and both vehicles were able to be driven away from the scene.

5:57 p.m., Officer checked an abandoned vehicle at Highway 65 and 190. Officer assisted vehicle to resume its travel.

6:27 p.m., Business alarm in the 500 block of South Washington Street. Accidental activation by employee.

8:25 p.m., Suspicious vehicle parked on lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers checked and it was found that a child had left a door open.

9:57 p.m., Officers assisted emergency services on a medical call in the 500 block of Cowgill Street.

On June 13, the Chillicothe Police Department received 133 calls for service.