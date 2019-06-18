Darwin Hindman, Columbia’s longest-serving mayor and a recreation advocate honored for his work to create the Katy Trail State Park, died Sunday evening. He was 86.

Axie Hindman, his wife of almost 59 years, said Monday that he succumbed after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, a progressive, incurable disease.

“We are thankful for the wonderful life he had,” Hindman said. “We are just thankful he has been released.”

Hindman would invariably greet everyone he met with a broad grin and make them feel welcome and liked.

“I just think it was his nature,” Axie Hindman said. “He was just a very happy person.”

Along with his wife, Hindman is survived by a son, Darwin Hindman III, who is an attorney in Nashville, and daughter Ellen Thomas, a pediatrician in Columbia. Services are planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Episcopal Church, 123 S. Ninth St. Hindman will be buried in Columbia Cemetery.

Hindman was an avid advocate of healthy recreation and was most visible on his bicycle. He was honored just before he left office as mayor after 15 years with the Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of American Bicyclists.

The Katy Trail, now one of the premier hiking and biking trails in the nation, was created out of the ruins of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas rail line that was severely damaged in a Missouri River flood in 1986. Using a federal rail-banking law, Hindman led the push to obtain the line, found private funding from Edward D. “Ted” Jones and overcome landowner objections.

Former state Rep. Chris Kelly worked with Hindman to establish the trail. Hindman and Jones, owner of the Edward D. Jones financial services firm, did more than any other private citizens to establish the trail, Kelly said.

“Darwin brought his support and enthusiasm and knowledge to the project,” Kelly said. “He really understood the economic benefit of the Katy Trail to the state of Missouri and he has been proven absolutely correct.”

Kelly said Hindman was the ideal public servant.

“Darwin was a real model for anyone in public life,” Kelly said. “He was ethical beyond flaw. He was smart. He was an excellent man and an excellent public servant. He was one of the great Columbians.”

Along with the lifetime achievement award from the bicycle federation, Hindman received an honorary degree from MU in 2014 for his public service and advocacy of a healthy lifestyle.

In his December 2014 address at MU's Honors Commencement, Hindman traced how his family came to Columbia -- his father succeeded Chester Brewer in 1935 as chairman of the university's Physical Education Department and for some years served in a dual capacity as Dean of Men. His family stayed because of the quality of life Columbia offered, Hindman said.

"Many factors make a city the place people want to live," Hindman said. "Good schools, infrastructure, public safety and transportation are fundamentally important. They are inclusive; they help all citizens, rich or poor, in pursuing their goal of a satisfactory life.

"Coming from my background, I believe having wide-ranging recreational opportunities available to everyone makes a significant difference in people’s lives."

Former law partner Janice Harder on Monday said Hindman was a happy, optimistic person.

“When I first got out of law school he was one of the first people I worked with," she said. "He was there to help me and give me advice. He had a great sense of humor. He was definitely a mentor for me. He was a good person to work with. He could always see the best in anything and make the best out of anything."

That optimistic and happy personality helped him when he dealt with difficult issues during his tenure as mayor, Axie Hindman said.

“He had the ability to deal with controversy and criticism and he just had the ability not to let it bother him,” she said. “I think he had a tremendous confidence to deal with people and deal with issues.”

While mayor, Hindman received national acclaim for obtaining a $22.5 million federal grant to make Columbia more bicycle and pedestrian friendly.

Darwin Hindman grew up in Columbia and Axie Hindman grew up in Platte City. They met, she said Monday, on a blind date in 1958. Darwin Hindman was in the Air Force ROTC, was on active duty with the Strategic Air Command and was a captain in the Air Force Reserve.

He received a law degree from the University of Missouri and practiced in Columbia until the early 2000s.

While Hindman was mayor, the city made major investments in recreational and historic properties, acquiring Stephens Lake Park, Flat Branch Park and the John William ‘Blind’ Boone home. Hindman also was mayor during a period of rapid growth, when Columbia grew in population by almost 3 percent per year.

Other honors for Darwin and Axie Hindman include being enrolled in the Boone County Hall of Fame and the dedication, in 2012, of the Darwin and Axie Hindman Discovery Garden in Stephens Lake Park.

Roger McKinney of the Tribune's staff contributed to this report.

