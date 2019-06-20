An Overland Park, Kansas man who worked as a nurse at Centerpoint Medical Center has been charged with raping a patient who had been given narcotics for pain management.

Jackson County prosecutors charged Chukwuemeka Emmanuel, 35, who worked at Centerpoint as a float nurse, with first-degree rape after he allegedly sexually assaulted a patient late Saturday. According to court documents, another nurse at hospital said she was in a relationship with Emmanuel and said he called her Monday from the airport and said he leaving for his home country of Nigeria because he was being accused of rape but that it had been consensual sex.

The victim had been admitted to Centerpoint a week earlier, according to court documents, and had been wearing a catheter, and late Saturday she asked for Emmanuel to clean her due to the catheter leaking.

After he started to clean her while wearing rubber gloves, she said, Emmanuel inserted his fingers and then his penis, and she told him more than once to stop. He then took off her gown and used it to wipe her down and clean himself off before putting the gown and gloves in a bag and leaving. Hospital records show the victim had been given 4 milligrams of morphine at the time of the alleged assault.

Emmanuel's friend said Wednesday that he called her claiming to be in Nigeria. Detectives tracked the number Emmnauel called from to a landline in New York City.