The fifth Sunday falls on Sunday, June 30, and therefore a Combined Worship Weekend will come together at one worship service at 10 a.m, and First United Methodist Church of Rolla is excited to see the community there.

If a Sunday worship is not convenient for the needs of a family, First UMC Rolla offers a Wednesday Encounter at 6:30 p.m — each Wednesday evening First UMC hosts a night of fun for everyone, with a light dinner at 5 p.m., breakout sessions for all ages, in which after, a rally takes place at 5:45 p.m. And a combined worship experience for the busy families of the community on the go takes place at 6:30 p.m.

Join First UMC for an evening of praise, celebration, worship and conversations in the Methodist Family Life Center. The Methodist Family Life Center is located across the street from the main church building’s location at 803 N. Main Street. Please enter from the lower parking lot off Rolla Street.

On Aug. 8 - 9 First UMC Rolla will also host the Global Leadership Summit. This is a community event offering two days of world-class leadership training, call First UMC’s office to find out more.