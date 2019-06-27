The latest issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine is on newsstands. Here is a look at what's inside...

Summer is in full swing at Lake of the Ozarks, and the new issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine features some of the best ways you can have a memorable season at the Lake.

It’s no surprise it’s been off to a rainy start, so we’ve featured a number of things you can do when it rains. From sightseeing and shopping, to dining and kid-friendly adventures, our list of ideas will keep you busy until the weather clears up.

On the cover we spotlight local Jake Simpson, who you may remember is a two-time Star Search champion. He’s performing each week in one of the hottest bands at the Lake this summer. The story coincides with a live music guide, information on bands not to miss, and our top music events coming up in the next couple of months.

Also featured this issue is a look back at Lake of the Ozarks during the “good ol days” through the eyes of Emmy award-winning TV personality Bill Geist. We interviewed Bill about his new book, “Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America,” and discussed what it was like working at a popular Lake resort in the 1960s.

While some Lake properties have come and gone over the years, two historic hotels have been renovated and are open for the season. You will want to read about the changes to the old Osage Beach Lodge to convert it into a trendy lakefront hotspot, 1932 Reserve. The Wein Haus at Michael’s Steak Chalet has also opened giving that old property a new lease on life.

Lake Lifestyles magazine is published bi-monthly covering stories that locals and visitors will want to know about Lake of the Ozarks. Each issue spotlights homes, entertainment, the arts, dining, shopping and topics important to our readers.

For more information about the magazine call 573-317-8134 or email cpatires@lakemediaonline.com.



Also inside:

- Making renting a boat easier & rental checklist

- Kayak fishing

- Golfing at the world’s biggest casino

- Golf guide

- Weekend summer fashions

- A home with a view

- Wedding story

- Where to play xTreme Bar Bingo

- A taste of Mexico at MaMa CiTa’s

- Rebuilding Lake House 13 after a fire

- Full Lake area dining guide

- Local & regional events

- Charity spotlight on Wishing on a Ride

- Photos of Lake area events



