The Rolla Floriculture Club is pleased to award July's Yard of the Month to Vickie Vandiver of 704 E. Sixth St.

Vandiver has worked for the past seven years to create her rental home into a special place with her signature. The home features distinct areas; two canopied seating areas, a lion fountain, a grassed area for her dogs and colorful flower beds.

Vandiver has planted a variety of sizes and bright colors to create a glorious show and attract pollinators. Even though the yard is small, flower beds with hostas, hydrangea, liriope, impatiens, canna and zinnea frame the area. Shrubs and evergreens provide winter color.

Since Vandiver is a recent cancer survivor, she painted the shudders pink and used pink and white petunias in the flower boxes. Pink accents are also reflected in various areas of the garden. Vandiver has created a welcoming landscape that reflects her creativity and love of plants.