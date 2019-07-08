The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon cutting for Smith Brothers Diner at 1371 C Bagnell Dam Blvd in Lake Ozark. The ribbon cutting took place on June 28th, 2019 at 11:30 am. Attendees included Smith Brothers Diner staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber. Smith Brother Diner is located on the historical Bagnell Dam strip inside Luby’s Plaza. Smith Brothers Diner uses all local, fresh ingredients and focus on hand-made, hand battered, home-style approach to their food. From freshly cracked eggs to salad and burgers you will crave, Smith Brothers has an endless range of possibilities to leave you happy. For more information, call (573)-746-0350.