Three people were seriously injured Monday night in a one-vehicle accident in Ralls County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred at 10:39 p.m. on U.S. 61, four miles south of Hannibal.

A 2014 Honda Odyssey van was being driven north by 39-year-old Dael C. Hedglin of Hannibal. The van traveled off the left side of the road. When the driver overcorrected the vehicle struck a guardrail and came to rest in the median.

In addition to the driver, two passengers were also hurt, 27-year-old Caitlyn L. Daniel of St. Clair, Mo., and 39-year-old Katherine M. Hedglin of Hannibal. All three women were wearing safety devices when the accident occurred.

The injured were transported by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital.



