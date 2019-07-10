After a prep career spent working hard, getting good grades and following a very specific path to get from where he was at to where he wanted to be, Auxvasse native and North Callaway graduate Tyler Early set himself up for all kinds of success after high school. That's what comes with discipline, but the chance to simply set yourself up for more challenges isn't an opportunity everyone in their late teens or early twenties would relish.

Early has his own way of doing things, though, which is why becoming a member of the Shotgun Sports team at Hannibal-LaGrange University might not have been the move every burgeoning college athlete would make, but for Early it was the only decision that was right for him.

Results this past season for the freshman included posting a score of 255 on March 6 to help the Trojans finish second at the eight-team Tundra Shootout, which consisted of 100 trap, 100 skeet and 100 sporting clay. The former Thunderbird also charted a trap score of 87 on Nov. 5 at the three-day Upper Midwest Conference Championships at the Heartland Public Shooting Park in Grand Island, NE., to help his team place eighth out of 15.

Prior to both of those events Early posted a score of 37 in the Super Sporting category on Oct. 15 as HLGU came in fourth at the ACUI Central Midwest Championship. The soon-to-be sophomore was a member of the 'A' squad and came through with a mark of 97 at the Missouri Youth Sports Shooting Alliance Fall Classic on Sept. 13 to guide Hannibal-LaGrange to a first-place showing by connecting with 484 of the 500 targets they aimed at, as well.

Other area athletes on this squad include fellow T-Bird's grad Skler Barker, Hannibal products Colton Gottman and Jacob Hammock and soon-to-be senior and Vandalia native and Van-Far grad. Hailey Hopke.