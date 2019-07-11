“Ragtime the Musical”

What: Musical theater

Where: Rhynsburger Theatre, University of Missouri

When: 7 p.m. Friday

How Much: $16

About: Music ties together the experiences of New Yorkers across race, class and experience at the turn of the 20th century in this show by Stephen Flaherty, Lynn Ahrens and Terrence McNally. theatre.missouri.edu.

Also tomorrow

Crooked Fix, Wonderfuzz, Dream Squeeze 7 p.m. at Rose Park, 1013 Park Ave.; free. www.rosemusichall.com.

“White Christmas” 8 p.m. at Maplewood Barn, 2900 E. Nifong Blvd.; $3 to $12. www.maplewoodbarn.com.