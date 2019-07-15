Independence Police are investigating a homicide that resulted from Sunday's double shooting outside a west-end McDonald's.

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. at the McDonald's near U.S. 40 and Interstate 70, next to the Wal-Mart at Blue Ridge Crossing. Police arrived to find two people had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital, but one of them, a man, later died.

Police are looking for a vehicle of interest, a white possibly Dodge Journey or Caliber (pictured) with an unknown license plate, and any possible passengers who might have been involved in the shooting. Anyone with information about this vehicle and occupants or anyone who was a witness at the shooting should call police at 816-325-7300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

The incident marks Independence's fourth homicide in 2019.