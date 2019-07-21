A proposal to set standards for effective representation of criminal suspects by Missouri public defenders is pending before a federal judge, who has asked the Missouri Attorney General's office to weigh in on its provisions.

The consent decree was signed May 13 but was not made public until Senior District Judge Nanette Laughrey attached it to her order Tuesday allowing Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office to submit a friend of the court brief on whether it complies with state law and how it would impact public safety. After that, the parties to the case — the ACLU and the Missouri Public Defenders' office — are to “address any issues associated with enforcement of the proposed consent decree, if it is to be entered.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri filed a lawsuit against the Missouri public defenders in March 2017 citing an unconstitutional system, but also pointing to a lack of support by Missouri lawmakers as the root cause. The organization in the petition asked the courts to force the state to improve and end alleged widespread constitutional violations affecting mostly the state’s poorest defendants.

The consent decree, which will be enforced by a third-party moderator upon approval, binds the public defender's office to ensure that all defendants have access to counsel throughout all stages of the trial process.

Laughrey's directive inviting the brief from Schmitt's office came on the heels of a July 12 denial of a motion from Schmitt asking to intervene, filed the day after the consent decree was signed. In the motion asking to intervene, Schmitt opposed likely settlement of the case and pulled no punches in accusing the public defender of working in concert with the ACLU to undermine state law.

“Indeed, the plaintiffs and defendants have joined in common cause and moved the court to enter a consent judgment that would allow untold numbers of alleged felons to avoid criminal prosecution because the Commission does not want its attorneys working more than 40 hours per week,” Schmitt wrote in the motion.

Laughrey, too, was direct in her denial of Schmitt’s request and pointed out his office, under the direction of now-U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, early in the litigation fought to dismiss the case and have the state and the Governor’s Office removed from the litigation due to sovereign immunity. Laughrey denied the motion, but it was granted following an appeal to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

“If the Attorney General wanted the state to have an active role in opposing the plaintiffs’ claims and any settlement between the plaintiffs and the MSPD Defendants, he should not have sought immediate dismissal of the state as a defendant,” Laughrey wrote.

Neither the ACLU or the attorney general’s office responded to request for comment. Barrett responded he did not want to comment while the litigation was ongoing. Schmitt has until July 26 to file the amicus brief and the parties have until Aug. 16 to present their responses.

In the proposed order, the ACLU and the public defenders' office agree that indigent clients receive poor representation because the office is overworked and underfunded.

"Uncontroverted evidence presented in this case shows that, in Missouri, indigent defendants are routinely deprived of the basic functions of legal representation, including: regular communication; investigation of potentially available defenses; timely pre-trial discovery; legal research and motions practice; preparation for plea negotiations and counseling; key preliminary hearings; and trial," the proposed order states.

To keep caseloads within standards, many defendants are routinely put on waiting lists for representation. At the time the proposed consent order was signed, 4,316 defendants were on waiting lists statewide.

The mandates included in the 37-page decree are similar to what a defendant would expect from a private attorney, that clients be informed of what is happening in their case and that the attorney effectively defend their clients.

The decree directs the public defender's office to screen defendants within two days of receiving an application for services unless additional financial investigation is necessary. It also directs public defenders to make arguments for pretrial release and advise clients not to waive rights or plead guilty at the defendant's initial appearance.

Public defenders, under the decree, will also be directed to meet with each client within the first seven days following the assignment of the case, as well as every 30 days thereafter and respond to all correspondence from the client within 10 days.

The decree also limits the case load capacity of public defenders, which was a catalyst for the filing of the lawsuit. Various case, homicide, a class A felony, misdemeanor, are assigned a workload average and attorneys can not exceed more than 173 hours per month, 2080 hours per year.

If an attorney might exceed those hours, they will not be allowed to take the case and another public defender or private attorney might be assigned. Any violation of the cap would be a breach of the consent decree.

Instead of waiting lists, the order directs district defenders to inform the local circuit court so steps that would include assigning cases to private attorneys or dismissing the charges against some defendants can be considered.

