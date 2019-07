July 25

“Paris to Pittsburgh,” a documentary on individuals battling threats of climate change, will be shown free at 7 p.m. at Take Root Cafe.



“Young Frankenstein” performance by the City of Kirksville’s Parks and Recreation Department and Truman State University Theatre Department at 7 p.m. in the James G. Severns Theatre.



The Kirksville Media Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Rehoboth Baptist Church.