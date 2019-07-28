RALLS COUNTY – Both drivers suffered serious injuries in a collision at 12:23 p.m. Sunday, July 28, on U.S. 61 at Route A in Ralls County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Delores F. Powell, 76, of New London, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Tucson and attempting to cross U.S. 61. Her car was struck by a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by Kara M. Morningstar, 42, of Maple Grove, Minn. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

They went by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

The State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department, Ralls County Ambulance personnel and New London Fire Department.