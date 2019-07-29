The body of a Kirksville man was discovered behind a northeast Columbia business Monday morning, but little information was available a dozen hours later about the cause of death or why he was clad only in socks and shorts.

A news release issued shortly after 7 p.m. Monday identified the man as Ryan S. Berry, 42, of Kirksville. His body was found behind Furniture Row,1802 Lake Ridgeway Road.

The body was spotted and reported by a passer-by, Columbia Police Department spokesman Jeff Pitts said at the scene late Monday morning.

"Columbia Police is actively trying to identify and locate next of kin along with conducting an investigation of what happened," Pitts said.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of death, the release stated

No other details were available.

The department is asking anyone with information about the death to call the department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.