An amoeba is a shapeless blob of goo, and often the brunt of jokes concerning its distinction as the lowest form of life.

In fact, the amoeba is the most basic of all organisms. It consists of just one cell. Its basic structures consist of a fluid called cytoplasm. The cytoplasm in the amoeba occurs in two forms. First is the ectoplasm that acts as a membrane. The second is the endoplasm, a watery and grainy mass present in the inner region. In the endoplasm we find various structures such as organelles and nuclei. Depending on the species, the amoeba might have one or more nuclei. Many amoebas are parasitic, which means they get their food at the expense of another organism.

Despite being one of the lowest forms of life on Earth, the amoeba's story includes many interesting — and sometimes scary — facts that you should know about.

A Deadly Swim

Although the amoeba might only have a single cell, that is one scary cell if the amoeba is the Naegleria fowleri. That is the scientific name for the brain-eating amoeba. Most amoebas are quite harmless, but this one infects as many as eight people in the United States each year. There have been several high-profile cases this past summer, in which people went swimming and a week later were in critical condition. At some point, they must have inhaled water that was infected by the Naegleria fowleri amoeba, and the amoeba traveled to their brain, where it behaved as a parasite and fed on the patient’s brain. It is a very difficult problem to treat.

This deadly amoeba lives in the warm freshwater of some lakes, rivers, ponds and even puddles. The good news is that it is rare in the United States because the water is not often warm enough all year long. Scientists do worry that if the climate continues to warm, there could be more cases of this deadly parasite because the water conditions would become more suitable for its existence.

Good News

Well, the brain-eating amoeba really isn’t rare at all. However, you being harmed by it is rare. You might be thinking about all your summer swimming and the many times you inhaled water. Don’t worry too much. Just coming in contact with this strain of amoeba will not harm you in the least. Swallowing water with this amoeba won’t cause you any problems either (though other bacteria in the water could make you sick).

The N. fowleri amoeba only becomes dangerous when it is shoved up into your nose. This can occur during splashing, water skiing, or other activities that might cause water to be pushed up into your nasal cavities. Once there, the amoeba will attach to the mucus and then slowly climb all the way into your brain. Why it does this is a mystery, as getting from your nose to your brain is no easy trip for an amoeba.

Once in the brain, the amoeba eats like it always does. However, the only thing available to eat is your brain cells. The amoeba feeds by using suction cups that attach to your cells. It also produces an enzyme that makes your cells' membranes explode, making them easier for the amoeba to digest.

Unfortunately, only about 3 percent of those infected with the N. fowleri amoeba survive. A big reason for this is its rareness. That the infection is rare is good, but it also does not allow many cases to be studied in order to develop a cure.

Climate Change Woes

As if we didn’t need another climate change complication, the brain-eating amoeba offers another negative. This creature lives in very warm freshwater. Not so long ago, this was mostly a concern for swimmers in lakes and ponds in the most southern part of the United States. Now, the amoeba has been found as far north as Wisconsin. Scientists say that as the climate continues to warm, so will the lakes and ponds. Warmer lakes and ponds mean more habitat for the N. fowleri.

Luckily, even lakes that host this amoeba are not likely to find the exact right conditions to infect a human. But the warmer our lakes become, the more N. fowleri populations will grow, and the more “perfect” conditions for infection will exist. This is another example of how what seems to be a minor warming of our climate can have a chain reaction with negative and deadly consequences.

Mike Szydlowski is science coordinator for Columbia Public Schools.