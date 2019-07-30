The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office released the felony arrests and warrants served from July 19-24

Coleman Brown, of Moberly, was served four warrants July 19. Charges include a misdemeanor charge of attempted stealing, failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge of stealing, failure to appear on a felony charge of distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor charge for unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Brown remains in the Randolph County

Leland Clary Sr., of Moberly, was served a warrant July 22 for a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety. Clary posted the required bond and was released.

Daniel Moutray, of Jacksonville, was served a warrant July 22 for a felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $15,000 cash or surety. Moutray posted the required bond and was released.

Dakota Blackburn, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 22 for a felony charge of second-degree burglary, a felony charge of stealing $750 or more and a felony charge of first-degree property damage. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only. Blackburn remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Victor Jacobs, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 22 for felony charges of first-degree domestic assault, first-degree burglary, felony charges of first-degree harassment – 1st degree, first-degree stalking and violation of a protection order. Bond was set at $40,000 cash only. Jacobs remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Timothy Carr, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 22 for a felony charge of second-degree assault and a felony charge of unlawful use of a weapon. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. Carr posted the required bond and released.

Nola Midgyett, of Moberly, was served a warrant July 23 for a felony charge of second-degree and a felony charge of third-degree assault. Bond was set at $10,000 cash or surety. Midgyett remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Daniel Boggs, of Boonville, was served a Randolph County warrant July 24 for a felony charge of trafficking drugs. Bond was set at $50,000 cash only. Boggs remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

William Spires, of Columbia, was served a Randolph County warrant July 24 for a probation violation on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid. Bond was set at $4,500 cash or surety. Spires posted the required bond and released.

Valerie Ross-Miller, of Union, was served a Randolph County warrant July 24 on a felony charge of stealing $750 or more, two felony charges of forgery and a felony charge of deceptive business practice. Bond was set at $3,500 cash or surety. Ross-Miller remains in the Randolph County Jail in lieu of the required bond.

Submit photos and brief articles via email to ecliburn@moberlymonitor.com and afennewald@gatehousemedia.com