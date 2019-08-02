WHAT: City Theatre of Independence presents Playwright Festival 2019, a series of eight short, original plays directed and performed by metro area residents. Plays were selected from submissions from around the country.

WHERE: Powerhouse Theatre at the Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion Ave., Independence (corner of Truman and Noland roads).

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday (Thursday was opening night).

HOW MUCH: General admission tickets are $10.

WHAT'S THE SHOW ABOUT: The plays to be performed are (directors in parentheses):

• “Mamma's Things” by Marj O'Neill-Butler (Abbey Briscoe).

• “Pit” by Scott Mullen (Joseph Sheppard).

• “The Broken Heart of Lise Meitner” by Germaine Shames (Nancy Eppert).

• “Mom” by Bruce Bonafede (Emily Ritoch).

• “Lucy in the Sky with Donna” by Jean Hartley Sidden (Katia Milazzo).

• “Bullet Always Wins” by Erik Christian Hanson (Michael Morris).

• “Marked for Deletion” by Rex McGregor (Savannah Justice).

• “A New Year at the Sun” by Margie Semilof (Michael Masterson).

CAST

Many of the actors appear in two of the shows. They include:

Nancy Eppert

Jenny Schroeder

Melissa Nisly

Michael Daniels

Michael Masterson

Arwen Como

Stephanie Flanagan

Steve Rice

Patricia McLaughlin

Jesse Hamm

Abbey Briscoe

Vickylyn Acuna

Becky Como

Mellisa Rice