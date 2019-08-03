Kirksville’s primary, middle school and technical center will be under first-year administrators this year. The district’s superintendent is new. Even its elementary school principal is only entering her second year.

And then there’s Randy Mikel, Kirksville High School principal. Mikel will mark a quarter-century in the Kirksville R-III School District, including his 14th year as high school principal.

There can be no question as to who is the “dean” of Kirksville administrators in the 2019-20 school year. Change has come often over his decades of service, but he hasn’t seen anything like this.

“There’s a tremendous amount of change, which is exciting, but also a little scary for folks,” he said.

Change isn’t limited to the top level building jobs, either, with a host of new teachers coming through the high school doors this fall. But Mikel is excited about that, calling it a chance to “reload.”

“We have some young, energetic, good quality teachers coming in,” Mikel said. “It will not be the same (for returning teachers). The colleague to your left or your right, or your confidant, the person you bounced ideas off, they’re no longer here. It will be different.

“I’m trying to script the back-to-school meetings, make sure we’re a team and we surround these folks with every resource possible so they can be successful and they don’t leave the profession.”

Mikel recognizes that teaching is hard, calling it probably “the most intense, underappreciated, noble profession there is.” So he wants to amass resources to support teachers and help them buy into and become part of the building’s culture.

“I want those new folks to have the same buy-in to the culture that we’ve created,” he said. “That’s inclusion of the special ed population in the classroom, that’s opening up more communication with parents and making sure folks are being contacted.

“That culture of ‘we’re all in this together.’ It’s a grind,” Mikel said. “I’m proud of our culture. It doesn’t happen overnight, but it’s continually challenging.”

Mikel has also seen changes within the student body itself over time. One of those changes is in demographics. When he started, the high school had 1 percent minority population. Kirksville has become more diverse since then, and that number is now around 14 percent.

The most recent new population is African immigrants, bringing a different set of needs for the district to meet.

“As a district, we’re continually striving to get better. We’re struggling because we don’t have a lot of resources that we push toward that. When you have some kids come in at 17 years of age and they’ve never been in a school before, and those that are preparing to go to college, you have that huge gap and diverse academic skills. So, determining that, catering to that level, having interpreters when you can, having supports around them in classes outside of the core classes, and having teachers trained enough to teach to that population,” Mikel said.

That diversity also strengthens the school, Mikel said, having students interact with a wide range of people from different backgrounds. That might contribute to an overall environment of acceptance.

“You can be who you want to be. People just accept folks here. You throw 800 of us together, we’re a small community. They’ll find their pockets of who they feel comfortable with, their friends. Most people here are tolerant,” Mikel said. “Bullying in schools, you’re going to have some of that. We address that at every meeting we have. But really it’s not rampant. People are pretty much accepting.”

A major challenge facing all schools is student mental health, and Kirksville is not an exception in this area. Mikel said anxiety and depression are prevalent amongst teenagers and the school tries to step up to help where it can.

“The mental health aspect, the fragility of students is a huge concern. The trauma kids go through. They probably did the same in my age growing up, but you didn’t think anything about it,” Mikel said. “Now, kids are more open about that. We have extra counselors on staff here thanks to the community. People see outside counselors. There seems to be more and more of that. We have to be sensitive to all of those individual needs as best we can in a group of 800 students.”

That puts a strain on all staff, from school counselors who had previously been focused on providing college advice, to teachers whose primary purpose is to educate the students in their classrooms. They all try to find ways to connect with students, reaching out to those who are withdrawn or isolated and forming relationships. With 50 different teachers in the building, each with different personality traits, Mikel says the odds are good that each student can connect with at least one of them.

A large part of student success on all fronts still rests with the students themselves. Mikel says an emerging issue is student apathy - kids who simply aren’t motivated to succeed academically. The district has worked on ways to help, but students need to take some initiative.

“This is their way out,” Mikel said. “Be here. We can help you if you’re here. People will go beyond the call. If you just meet us a part of the way, we’ll get you through. This is a necessary step to get to where you want to be and what you want to do, and hopefully better for your family than what you had.”

Mikel said students should be thinking about their interests, as those can lead to different educational paths in the high school or technical center. And he said parents should encourage students to join some kind of school-based organization, of which Kirksville has many covering a variety of interests.

“The No. 1 predictor of success in school is getting involved in something,” Mikel said. “That gives students a group of people they feel comfortable with, a purpose that they look forward to coming to school beyond academics.”

That all leads to Kirksville High School building on its various successes.

“I love seeing great people do good things. I get inspired by students doing good things, by staff doing good things,” Mikel said. “There’s so much going on here.”



